UPSC recruitment 2019-20: Several posts with handsome salary in the offing

UPSC recruitment 2019-20: The upper age limit of the applicants must not cross 45 years of age.

UPSC recruitment 2019-20: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts in the Government of India. The vacancies have been listed for the posts of Botanist, Legal Officer, Joint Assistant Director, and Specialist Grade III post. As per the notification, a total of 88 vacancies are open. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants need to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for online application is October 31, 2019.

Union Public Service Commission recruitment 2019-20: Vacancies

A total of 88 vacancies are there.

Botanist- 13 posts

Legal Officer (Grade-II)- 6 posts

Joint Assistant Director- 13 posts

Specialist Grade III (Anesthesia)- 20 posts

Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry)- 2 posts

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology)- 1 post

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine)- 3 posts

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine)- 15 posts

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery)- 9 posts

Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery)- 5 posts

Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics Surgery)- 1 post

UPSC recruitment 2019-20: Payscale

The candidates selected for the job will get a salary in the payscale of of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100. Apart from this, the selected candidates will also get an additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

UPSC jobs 2019-20: Age limit

The upper age limit of the applicants must not cross 45 years of age.

UPSC recruitment 2019-20: Application fee

Those willing to apply need to pay a fee of Rs 25. The application fees can be paid either by remitting the money in any SBI branch by cash or by using net banking facility or by using visa/master credit/ debit card. However, no application fees will be charged from the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/Women. According to the notification, the fees once paid will not be refunded.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Botanist: The candidates who are applying for the post of Botanist must have a Master’s degree in the Botany or Horticulture or Life Sciences or Agriculture from any recognised university.

Joint Assistant Director: Those applying for the post of ‘Joint Assistant Director’ should have a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics or Electronics (BE/ B.Sc (Engineering)/ Master degree in Electronics.