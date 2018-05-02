UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission releases notification for CMS 2018 at www.upsconline.nic.in; check details

Union Public Service Commission releases notification for CMS 2018

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the formal notification of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2018. The interested candidates can now apply for the said examination by visiting the official website – www.upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to submit application form is May 26, 2018 by 18:00 hours. The exam will take place on July 22, 2018. The eligible candidates will received the admit cards three weeks before the exam. After the release of admit card, the UPSC will also release a demo module of the same at its official website- www.upsc.gov.in

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer based examination and a personality test. The examination will be conducted for two objective type papers where each paper will carry 250 marks. The candidates have to complete each paper in a duration of two hours. The candidates have to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

Vacancy Details:

The vacancy has been published to fill five posts. They are-

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO) in the Indian Railways- 300 seats

Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 16 seats

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 138 seats

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in New Delhi Municipal Council

General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Criteria of Eligibility:

To fill the application form-

-A candidate needs to pass the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.

-Those who are yet to appear in the final MBBS examination can also apply.

-Candidates must be physically and medically fit.

The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 32 years. Relaxation to S, ST and OBC will be as per norms.

Pattern of Examination:

There will be two types of test-

Computer-based exam: This test will be conducted for two objective type papers where each paper will carry 250 marks. And the duration of each paper is two hours.

Personality Test: This test will carry 100 marks where the general knowledge, current affairs and ability of the candidates in the fields of their academic study will be judged. It will also test the candidate’s curiosity, critical powers of assimilation, balance of judgement, integrity of character etc.

How a candidate will fill up the application form:

The candidates need to follow the given process while filling up the application form.

Go to official website at- upsconline.nic.in

Enter the details.

Candidate have to pay online an application fee of Rs 200. The candidates can also deposit the said amount in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates will be exempted from paying the fee.