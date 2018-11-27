UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission releases admit cards for various posts

The examination will be a computer-based test and its duration will be 2 hours.

UPSC Admit Card 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for various recruitment exams the Commission will conduct on 15 December 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in till the exam date. In addition, UPSC has also issued the exam schedule along with important instructions for the examination day.

UPSC Admit Card 2018: Steps to download the admit card

Step one: Visit the UPSC recruitment website: www.upsconline.nic.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link for the December 15 exam and again click on the link for the said post.

Step three: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit it.

Step four: Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card for any discrepancies, which, if any, should be brought to the notice of the UPSC immediately. As per the UPSC instructions, those candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring original photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking.

The Commission has also advised the candidates against bringing any valuables/costly items to the examination centre, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured.