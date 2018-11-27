UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission releases admit cards for various posts

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 8:46 PM

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for various recruitment exams the Commission will conduct on 15 December 2018.

The examination will be a computer-based test and its duration will be 2 hours.

UPSC Admit Card 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for various recruitment exams the Commission will conduct on 15 December 2018. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in till the exam date. In addition, UPSC has also issued the exam schedule along with important instructions for the examination day.

Read | BPSC civil services admit card to be released tomorrow; check details

The examination will be a computer-based test and its duration will be 2 hours.

UPSC Admit Card 2018: Steps to download the admit card

Step one: Visit the UPSC recruitment website: www.upsconline.nic.in

Step two: Click on the admit card link for the December 15 exam and again click on the link for the said post.

Step three: Enter the required details in the given fields and submit it.

Step four: Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card for any discrepancies, which, if any, should be brought to the notice of the UPSC immediately. As per the UPSC instructions, those candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring original photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking.

The Commission has also advised the candidates against bringing any valuables/costly items to the examination centre, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission releases admit cards for various posts
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition