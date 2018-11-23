UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces new jobs

The Scientist ‘B’ category also has vacancies in the Ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

UPSC has announced vacancies in the Scientist ‘B’ categories and Air Safety Officers position. Candidates who have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering or a Master’s degree in Chemistry will be eligible to apply for the position of Scientist ‘B’. UPSC announced 22 vacancies including both Scientist ‘B’ and Air safety officers post.

The Scientist ‘B’ category also has vacancies in the Ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. But candidates here are required to have three years of experience in Chemical analysis of water samples. For the position of Air Safety officer, no experience is required.

Here is a full list of the vacancies:-

1. Air Safety Officer: DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation- 16 positions

2. Deputy Director (Safety)(Mechanical): Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute- 1 position

3. Scientist B: Central Ground Water Board, Ministry Of Water Resources, Ganga Rejuvenation-6 positions

4. Assistant Director of Operations: DGCA ministry of Civil Aviation- 37 positions

Candidates who are looking to register for the same should log on to www.upsconline.nic.in by December 13, 2018. Applicants should make sure that they print the online application before December 14, 2018.

UPSC is also looking to hire IT professionals for the positions of Senior Developer and Software designer posts. Candidates must have experience of working in web application design and development, mobile application development and Artificial Intelligence.