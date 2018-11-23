UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces new jobs

By: | Published: November 23, 2018 7:40 PM

UPSC has announced vacancies in the Scientist 'B' categories and Air Safety Officers position. Candidates who have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering or a Master's degree in Chemistry will be eligible to apply for the position of Scientist 'B'.

The Scientist ‘B’ category also has vacancies in the Ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

UPSC has announced vacancies in the Scientist ‘B’ categories and Air Safety Officers position. Candidates who have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering or a Master’s degree in Chemistry will be eligible to apply for the position of Scientist ‘B’. UPSC announced 22 vacancies including both Scientist ‘B’ and Air safety officers post.

The Scientist ‘B’ category also has vacancies in the Ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation. But candidates here are required to have three years of experience in Chemical analysis of water samples. For the position of Air Safety officer, no experience is required.

Here is a full list of the vacancies:-

1. Air Safety Officer: DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation- 16 positions

2. Deputy Director (Safety)(Mechanical): Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute- 1 position

3. Scientist B: Central Ground Water Board, Ministry Of Water Resources, Ganga Rejuvenation-6 positions

4. Assistant Director of Operations: DGCA ministry of Civil Aviation- 37 positions

Candidates who are looking to register for the same should log on to www.upsconline.nic.in by December 13, 2018. Applicants should make sure that they print the online application before December 14, 2018.

UPSC is also looking to hire IT professionals for the positions of Senior Developer and Software designer posts. Candidates must have experience of working in web application design and development, mobile application development and Artificial Intelligence.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces new jobs
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition