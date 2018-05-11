UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces NDA 2017 (II) results; here is how candidates can check their results

The final selection of candidates were done on the basis of written tests exam. (IE)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced final results for admission in National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. As many as 447 candidates have been selected for the 140th course of NDA and 100th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

The final selection of candidates were done on the basis of written tests exam conducted by the commission and interviews conducted by Ministry of Defence’s SSB. The NDA will start courses for air force, navy and army from July 2018. Selected candidates can check commencement dates at www. joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in. The list is uploaded at upsc.gov.in.

Utpal Anand got the first rank in NDA (II) 2017. He was followed by Kunal Malhan and Shubham Kumar Jha respectively for second and third positions. Earlier, Shivansh Joshi from Uttarakhand topped NDA (I) exam 2017. The commission announced NDA result on November 24 and a total of 371 candidates qualified it.

After scoring 96.8 percentage marks in his class 12 board exam and clearing JEE Advanced Exam, Shivansh decided to appear in NDA exam. He scored 1026 out of 1800 marks in the exam. His father, Sanjeev Joshi, is working with Life Insurance Corporation and his mother, Tanuja Joshi, is a government school teacher.

Meanwhile, the council released the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination admit cards at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in last week. Those candidates who are registered to appear for the exam are advised to visit UPSC’s official website in order to download their admit card.

The official press note released by the Commission said, “The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Card for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (https://www.upsc.gov.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination.