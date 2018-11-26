UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces fresh jobs

Eligible candidates planning to apply for Air Safety Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation must have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognised University.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for 60 posts of Assistant Director. The UPSC has also announced vacancies for Air Safety Officer, Assistant Director and others. Last date for application is December 13. Eligible candidates can apply at www.upsconline.nic.in and will be able to take printout on December 14.

There are 16 posts for Air Safety Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation. Apart from these 37 Posts are lying vacant for Assistant Director of Operations, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation. One post is vacant for Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical), Directorate General Factory Advice Service, & Labour Institute (DGFASLI) and Ministry of Labour and Employment. A total of six posts are there for Scientist ‘B’ (Chemist), Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources and River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

Eligible candidates planning to apply for Air Safety Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation must have a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from a recognised University. For Assistant Director of Operations, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation, candidates need degree in Engineering in Civil or Mechanical or Computer Science or Information Technology or Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics disciplines from a recognised University.

Candidates must not exceed 35 years for Air Safety Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation. The age limit for assistant Director of Operations, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Civil Aviation is 40 years. Candidate must not exceed 43 years for Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical), Directorate General Factory Advice Service, & Labour Institute (DGFASLI) and Ministry of Labour and Employment. The age limit for Scientist ‘B’ (Chemist), Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources and River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation is 35 years.