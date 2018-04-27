UPSC Recruitment 2018: Registration begins; here is how to apply and check notification at www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration process for the vacancies announced for Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the registration process for the vacancies announced for Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can check the application procedure apply at the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the posts in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The online applications for this UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants recruitment can be filled up to May 21, 2018 till 6.00 PM. The UPSC has announced 398 vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandants in CAPF.

The vacancies are available for BSF (Border Security Force), BSF (Border Security Force), CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) and SSB (Seema Suraksha Bal).

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: How to apply:-

Step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.

Step 3: Register for Part-1 and Part-2 on the page.

Step 4: Read the instructions and apply online for the posts available.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Admit card-

According to the UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants notification, the eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admission Certificate or admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.The e-Admission Certificate or admit card will be made available in the UPSC website –www.upsc.gov.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: More details-

(a) Important dates to remember-

The application process starts: April 25, 2018

Last date to apply via online and fee payment: May 21, 2018 (till 18:00 hours)

The release of Admit cards: 15 days before the exam

Exam date: August 12, 2018

(b) Eligibility criteria:-

Candidate must be a graduate from a government recognised university, an institute or the college. The candidates having an NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate will be given preference during the interview. The candidate should be an Indian citizen with more than 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August 2018. The age relaxations are as per government norms.

(c) Selection Process-

To get selected in the CAPF, a candidate have to qualify the written test. The candidates will also need to qualify the physical, medical and personality test.