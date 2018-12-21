UPSC Recruitment 2018: Preference submission for civil services main qualifiers postponed

This year, over 1,900 candidates qualified for the Main exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to shift submission dates of post preference for civil services main qualified candidates. It had previously announced the beginning date for submission of the post preference on December 21 which was to end on January 3.

Now, the process will now start on January 8, 2019, and the last date is January 21, 2019.

This year, over 1,900 candidates qualified for the Main exam. Candidates are suggested to submit the order of preference to participate services and order of preference for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre for (IAS/IPS).

The link for submitting post and cadre preference are to be activated at UPSC’s official website.

Those who have qualified the Main exam are required to appear in the Personality Test, for which the admit card will be released, in January, on the commission’s website. The interview will be conducted in the UPSC office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

In the meantime, Niti Aayog has come out with a suggestion that the upper age limit for civil services be brought down to 27 years from current 32 years for general category candidates by 2022-23. In the ‘Strategy for New India @75’ document. the government think-tank had suggested for the integrated exam for all civil services.

“The upper age limit for the civil services should be brought down to 27 years for the general category in a phased manner by 2022-23,” the document had said.