UPSC Recruitment 2018: Notification released for new vacancies with 7th Pay Commission benefits – Check details

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications to recruit for several posts such as officer, scientist, chemist etc with the salary as per 7th Pay Commission standards. The last date to apply for the posts is August 30, 2018. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a personal interview. The aspirants- who are willing to apply for the posts can apply on the official website- upsconline.nic.in.

Vacant posts- 34

Designation:-

Junior Technical Officer: 3 posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): 2 posts

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): 2 posts

Deputy Legislative Counsel(Grade-III of Indian Legal Service): 4 posts

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: 7 posts

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): 1 post

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): 9 posts

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: 6 posts

Education qualification to apply for vacant posts:-

Junior Technical Officer: For Junior Technical Officer, the candidate must have completed Bachelor of Technology (oil technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (oil technology) from a recognised university or institute or Bachelor’s degree in science with post-graduate diploma in sugar technology from a recognised university or institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): For Junior Scientific Officer (Biology), the candidate should complete a master’s degree in botany/ zoology/ microbiology/ biotechnology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/biochemistry with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ physical anthropology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ forensic science with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ genetics with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): To apply for Scientist ‘B’ (Physics) post, a candidate should hold a master’s degree in physics/ applied physics/ biophysics/ Bachelor of Engineering (civil/ electrical/ mechanical/ electronics/ telecommunication/ computer science/ instrumentation)/ forensic science with physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: The aspirant should be holding a degree in law of a recognised university or equivalent. He/ she should have been a member of a state judicial service for a period of not less than ten years or should have held a superior post in the legal department of a state for a period of not less than ten years or a should be a central government or possesses a master’s degree in law with teaching or research experience.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: To apply for Chemist and Metallurgist in Railway Board, the applicant must hold a degree in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university or should have pursued Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): To apply for Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology), the candidate must hold a master’s degree in medical laboratory technology with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution or MBBS degree with 55 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: For applying to the posts of Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer, an applicant must hold a degree in mechanical/ electrical/ civil engineering/ technology of a recognised university or equivalent.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): To apply for Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical), an individual must hold a certificate of competency of marine engineer officer class-I and a certificate of competency of extra first class engineer. Apart from this, an individual having Post Graduate Diploma in maritime operation and management and 12 years of experience in survey and inspection of foreign going merchant ships and equipments on board such ships or M.Sc degree in maritime affairs can also apply.

Age limit:-

For Junior Technical Officer, Junior Scientific Officer (Biology), Vice-Principal, Asst. Inspector of Training and Industrial Liaison Officer, the age of candidate should not exceed 30 years.

For Scientist ‘B’ (Physics), Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology) posts, the age of candidate should not exceed 35 years.

For Chemist and Metallurgist in Railway Board, the age of candidate must not exceed 40 years. While for Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical), the age of candidate should not exceed 50 years.

Pay Scale

Junior Technical Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: Level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: Level-11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): Level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.