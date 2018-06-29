UPSC recruitment 2018: Notification released for new vacancies; check eligibility criteria

UPSC recruitment 2018: Notification for the 13 lecturer post has been released by UPSC.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission established in 1926 has been recruiting candidates for Union Services for ages now. Their main functions under Article 320 of the Constitution are to conduct examinations for appointment to the services of the Union, direct recruitment by selection through interviews, appointment of officers on promotion/ deputation/absorption, framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules for various services and posts under the Government, disciplinary cases relating to different Civil Services, advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India.

Notification for the 13 lecturer post has been released by UPSC on their official site. The last date for application submission is on July 12, 2018.

UPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 13

Lecturer (Civil Engineering & Construction Technology) – 13 Posts

Unreserved- 10 posts

Scheduled Caste- 2 posts

Scheduled Tribe- 1 post

Eligibility

Interested candidates should not exceed 35 years for the Unreserved category, 40 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe.

Educational Qualification

Interested candidates must have Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, first class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Selected candidates will be eligible to get a salary ranging from Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with AGP of 5400/- for persons with B.E. /B.Tech. qualification and Rs. 15600-39100/- with AGP of Rs. 6000/- for persons with M.Tech Qualification in appropriate branch/discipline. The probation period will be of 1 year.

For detailed vacancy information, you can check https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=1438&case=1504&id=1.

Interested candidates can apply for recruitment process on the official site of UPSC upsconline.nic.in.