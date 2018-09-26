UPSC Recruitment 2018: Notification released for Indian Engineering Services Examination at upsc.gov.in; check IES exam date, syllabus, other details

UPSC IES 2019: Candidates need to note that the last date to apply online for the examination is October 22, 2018.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for Indian Engineering Services (IES) Pre (Preliminary) Examination 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now and check the details for the same. Candidates need to note that the last date to apply online for the examination is October 22, 2018. Candidates can also visit the other website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in to fill in the application form. The exam is being conducted as a part of the recruitment programme for Services/ Posts under categories like- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and ‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in kind for the exam.

UPSC 2018: Vacancies on offer-

There are Approximately 581 vacancies that are expected to be filled with this examination. These vacancies on offer include 34 for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) out of which 23 are for Locomotor Disability including Cerebral Palsy, Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy; while 11 others are for Hard of Hearing.

UPSC 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. The candidate should be a candidate of either India or Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee.

2. The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years as on January 1, 2019.

3. Candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a recognised institution. They should have passed section A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers

UPSC 2018: IES exam fees-

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200. The pay by cash mode option will be deactivated on the official website at 11.59 PM of 21.10.2018. The online Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking Payment mode will shall be activated till 6.00 PM of 22.10.2018.

UPSC 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Fill in the registration form and complete the application process

Step 3: Upload the required document and pay the application fees to complete the process

Note: For more details candidates are requested to visit the official website of UPSC and read the full notification.