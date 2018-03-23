UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for multiple posts at upsc.gov.in; check how to apply and other details here

UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydrogeologists.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydrogeologists on the official website upsc.gov.in. For these posts, the commission will conduct a competitive examination. UPSC has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for a combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018 by logging on to the official website. The last date to submit the application is April 16, 2018 till 5 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. More details about exam are given below:

UPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

Number of vacancies: 70

Name and number of the posts:

• Geologist, Group A – 24

• Geophysicist, Group A – 17

• Chemist. Group A – 6

• Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A – 23

Eligibility Criteria for Geoscientist and Geologist Exam 2018

UPSC recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification

• Geologist, Group A: Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology.

• Geophysicist, Group A: M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) Or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics).

• Chemist. Group A: M. Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry.

• Junior Hydro geologists (Scientist B), Group A: Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or Master’s degree in Hydrogeology from a recognized University.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Application Opening Date: 21 March 2018

Application Closing Date: 16 April 2018, till 6 pm

Date of examination: 29 June 2018

UPSC recruitment 2018: How to Apply

Step 1) Log on the official website: upsconline.nic.in

Step 2) Click on ‘Apply now’ link

Step 3) A new webpage will open, click on the link that says, ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’

Step 4) Application form will appear. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form.

Step 5) The filling of online application contains two parts

Step 6) Fill the basic information in part 1

Step 7) Fill Payment details in part 2

Step 8) Select examination centre, uploading of Photograph and Signature and agreeing to the declaration

Step 9) Upload necessary documents

Step 10) Pay application fee

Step 11) Submit the form

Note-

• Changes are not allowed in the online application, once it is submitted by the applicant.

• Online Application Form is available in English and in Hindi Language but it can only be filled in English Language.