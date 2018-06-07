UPSC Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for number of posts, candidates may apply at upsc.gov.in

The commission will select candidates on how they perform in the written test, Interview/Personality Test. (IE)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notifications for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA 2) 2018. Those interested may apply through online mode on or before July 2. Candidates may apply at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC will conduct exam for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA for the 140th Course, and for the 102nd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Candidates who are taking class 12 exams may apply too.

Candidates will be selected by the commission on the basis of their performance in written exam Interview/Personality Test. Those interested to apply must be fit for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018. applicants must have to produce their original certificates during the interview.

Vacant posts

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry): 44 Posts

NDA: 339 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Army Wing of NDA: Candidates must have passed class 12 pass or equivalent from State Education Board or a University.

Air Force and Naval Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Those who are applying must have passed class 12or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics by State Education Board or University.

Selection Process

The commission will select candidates on how they perform in the written test, Interview/Personality Test. The test consists of two papers- Mathematics and General Knowledge.

How to apply

Candidates are advised to apply through the online mode on or before July 2.