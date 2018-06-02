UPSC Recruitment 2018: New posts announced at upsconline.nic.in; check how to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The commission is looking to fill up a number of posts. (IE)

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has issued a notification on recruitment for 65 posts of assistant professors (specialists and others). The candidates looking to apply for these posts may do so on or before June 15 at commissions official website – https://www.upsconline.nic.in. The commission has also announced an important update for all Central Armed Police Forces (Asstt. Commandants) 2018 candidates. In a letter signed by the under secretary, the Commission has listed names of aspirants whose applications have been rejected due to the non-payment of Exam fee.

It has stated that application fee confirmation of some candidates ‘has NOT been received from the Bank Authorities.’ Candidates applying for above said posts were supposed to submit a Fee of Rs. 200/- in respect to the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2018.

More details about new vacancies:

Below is a list of post that the UPSC is looking to fill up:

Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 14 Posts

Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 12 Posts

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 02 Posts

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 02 Posts

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 02 Posts

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 02 Posts

Assistant Professor (UNANI): 01 Post

Senior Design Officer: 02 Posts

Director: 01 Post

Lecturer (Printing Technology): 05 Posts

Lecturer (Computer Engineering): 12 Posts

Lecturer (Electrical Engineering): 05 Posts

Lecturer (Electronics with specialization in Medical Electronics): 02 Posts

Qualification:

Director: Those looking to apply for this post, must have bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as suggested in the First or Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act.

Senior Design Officer: Candidates applying for this post must have a degree in Mechanical/Marine Engineering from any university recognised by the government or equivalent.

Assistant Professor: The person must have MBBS degree as has been suggested in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) in the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 ( 102 of 1956).

Assistant Professor (UNANI): Candidates looking to apply for this post must have a degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. Candidates must also have a Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned that is included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

Lecturer: Those looking to apply for this post must have bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Technology in the Engineering/Information Technology and Computer Science with first class or equivalent from any recognised University/Institute. In case a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering or Technology, First class or equivalent is needed at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

How to Apply

Candidates may apply online against this advertisement at the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before June 15, 2018.