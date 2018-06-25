UPSC Recruitment 2018: New jobs are here; check how to apply for upsc.gov.in

UPSC has invited applications for anumber of posts.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notifications for posts of 13 lecturers under the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi. It is to be noted that invited application is only for those who are from PwD category. Candidates can find details at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 12.

Those looking to apply must have done graduation in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering with first class or similar qualification from any University/ Institute recognised by the government. In case a candidate has a Master’s degree in Technology/Engineering, First class or equivalent is needed at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.’

Earlier this month, the commission had invited applications for a number of posts in teaching and non-teaching. Those interested to apply were asked to do so in the prescribed format on or before June 28. The posts that commission was looking to fill up were Livestock Officer, – Assistant Director, Airworthiness Officer, Director (Conservation),Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture), Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch), Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Assistant Professor (Applied Art), Assistant Professor (Painting) and Professor (Non-Technical) .

The selection process for each post of teaching and non- teaching staff is based on the interview or by recruitment test followed by it.

Recently, the commission also released an advertisement for a number of posts under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation. As per notifications, candidates must have Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics or Physics or Aircraft Maintenance or Mechanical or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Telecommunication or Electrical or Electronics. Interested candidate must have a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License also.