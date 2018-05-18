UPSC Recruitment 2018: New jobs are here; check how to apply at www.upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for a number of vacancies for posts of assistant executive and others. Those interested to apply can do so on or before May 31. Candidates may apply online at upsconline.nic.in.
Number of vacancies
Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 6 Posts
Scientist B – 2 Posts
Commercial Tax Officer – 1 Post
Assistant Director – 3 Posts
Assistant Registrar – 1 Post
Associate Professor (Non-Technical) – 1 Post
Assistant Architect – 1 Post
Assistant Professor (Non-Technical)- 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply
Interested candidates may apply online on or before May 31.
Earlier this month, UPSC invited recruitment for a number of posts including Director, Registrar, Professor, Tax Officer among others. Interested candidates were asked to apply at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of application is May 31.