UPSC Recruitment 2018: New jobs are here; check how to apply at www.upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued notification for a number of vacancies for posts of assistant executive and others. Those interested to apply can do so on or before May 31. Candidates may apply online at upsconline.nic.in.

Number of vacancies

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 6 Posts

Scientist B – 2 Posts

Commercial Tax Officer – 1 Post

Assistant Director – 3 Posts

Assistant Registrar – 1 Post

Associate Professor (Non-Technical) – 1 Post

Assistant Architect – 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Non-Technical)- 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Interested candidates may apply online on or before May 31.

