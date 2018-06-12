UPSC Recruitment 2018: NDA NA II Exam 2018 notification out, check how to apply at www.upsc.gov.in

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available at the UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (II) 2018. Eligible candidates can apply till July 7 and the examination will be conducted on September 9. The commission began registrations from June 6. The selected candidates will be admitted to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 142nd Course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

Candidates can apply at the official website of the commission at www.upsc.gov.in.

Those who clear the examination will have to appear for the SSB interview.

As per the notification, the vacancies are for National Defence Academy: 339, in which 208 for Army, 39 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and Naval Academy(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 44

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India are also eligible.

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2000, and not later than January 1, 2003, are eligible. The date of birth accepted by the Commission is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognised by an Indian University.

Educational qualification for Army Wing of National Defence Academy is 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University and for Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, it is 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for admission to National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018 as per guidelines given in Appendix-IV.

Application fee has been set for Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 of the notification who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs.100 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid & active e-mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them.