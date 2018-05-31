UPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission CAPF aspirants at upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC exam 2018: Candidates were supposed to submit a Fee of Rs. 200/- in respect to the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2018.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced an important update for all Central Armed Police Forces (Asstt. Commandants) 2018 aspirants. The Commission in a letter signed by the Under Secretary has listed the names of all those whose applications have been rejected due to the non-payment of Examination fee. UPSC states that the application fee confirmation of some candidates ‘has NOT been received from the Bank Authorities.’ Candidates were supposed to submit a Fee of Rs. 200/- in respect to the CAPF (ACs) Examination, 2018. The commission further states that “in terms of the provisions contained in the Commission’s Notice No. 8/2018- CPF dated 25.04.2018, applications of all these applicants for the said examination have been rejected by the Commission. E-mail in this regard will also be sent to all applicants soon.”

In case a candidate wanted to file a rejection against the same, then he or much do it within the next 10 days. “Appeal against rejection, if any, may be made within 10 days along with the documentary evidence by speed post OR by hand to Shri S K Sehgal, Under Secretary(CAPF), Union Public Service Commission, Hall No. 2, Examination Building, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069. Appeal against such rejection should be received in the Commission’s office latest by 07.06.2018.” The list of candidates includes the name of 34 aspirants.

The Commission has also listed out the two ways in which the fees of those candidates listed in the letter will be accepted. It states, “On receipt of documentary proof, genuine fee payment cases will be considered and applications will be revived, if otherwise eligible.”

(i) If you have paid /deposited the fee through cash mode in the State Bank of India / designated banks, please submit the bank pay-in-slip (in original).

(ii) If you have paid the fee through debit /credit card or through internet banking of authorized banks, please submit a copy of your Debit / Credit Card statement or Bank Account Statement as the case may be.