UPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants, check full note from upsc.gov.in

UPSC exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) candidates at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can visit the official website now to read the full press note released by the commission or read the same here. In the note, UPSC has invited candidates for Interview/Personality Test for which their e-Summons have already been released on the official website. It has also stated that it is important for the candidates to carry these letters with them for the interview.

The commission also stated that candidates are ‘are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.’

The full note released by UPSC states the following:-

“Union Public Service Commission will be conducting Personality Test/ Interview for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2017 at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 w. e f. 07th May, 2018. The e-Summon letter for Interview/Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website (https://www.upsc.gov.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon letter at the time of Interview/ Personality Test. In case the photograph is not visible or not available on the e-summon letter, candidates are advised to carry identical photographs for verification along with proof of identity such as Identity Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Passport on the date of the Personality Test/Interview. No paper Summon Letter will be issued for this Personality Test/Interview by the commission. The PT Board/ Interview schedule is also available on the aforesaid website.”

The Union Public Service Commission has also provided contact detail of its Facilitation Counter for the candidates to contact in case of any discrepancy. The tel. numbers are- 23381125, 23098543 and 23385271.