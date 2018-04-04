UPSC recruitment 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC recruitment 2018: Last chance for candidates who have still not applied for the exam as the last date for filling the online application is just 12 days away.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examination at upsc.gov.in in March. Candidates who have still not applied for the same still have a chance as the last date for filling the online application is just 12 days away.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know in order to apply for the above-mentioned exam-

UPSC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website www.upsconline.nic.in Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given in Appendix-II of the notification. Detailed

instructions are available on the official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: The applicants are advised to submit only single application

Step 3: All candidates, whether already in Government Service, or in Government owned industrial undertakings or other similar organizations or in private employment should submit their applications direct to the Commission.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

A candidate must be either a citizen of India; or a subject of Nepal; or a subject of Bhutan; or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India; or even a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August, 2018 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1988 and not later than 1st August, 1997.

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised university.

A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised university.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Exam Pattern-

For Indian Economic Service:

1. General English- 100 marks- 3 hrs.

2. General Studies- 100 marks- 3 hrs.

3. General Economics-I- 200 marks- 3 hrs.

4. General Economics-II- 200 marks- 3 hrs.

5. General Economics-III- 200 marks- 3 hrs.

6. Indian Economics- 200 marks- 3 hrs.

For Indian Statistical Service:

1. General English-100 marks- 3 hrs.

2. General Studies- 100 marks- 3 hrs.

3. Statistics-I (Objective)- 200 marks- 2 hrs.

4. Statistics-II (Objective)- 200 marks- 2 hrs.

5. Statistics-III (Descriptive)-200 marks- 3 hrs.

6. Statistics-IV (Descriptive)- 200 marks- 3 hrs.