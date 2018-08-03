UPSC recruitment 2018: Important update for Civil Services aspirants at upsc.gov.in

Important update for UPSC recruitment 2018!

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Narendra Modi government has amended the upper age limit and the cut-off date for the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination (CSE)/ IAS . Candidates who are appearing for this year’s civil services examination need to make sure that they fullfil the latest updated criteria. According to information released by PIB, “The upper age limit as on 01.08.2018 for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 is 32 years. This upper-age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates.”

The release further said, “As per the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) on crucial date for determining age limits for the competitive examination conducted in parts by the UPSC/SSC vide OM No. AB.14017/70/87-Estt.(RR) dated 14th July, 1988, the cutoff date for the Civil Services Examination is decided.”

It adds that “the rule is equally applicable to all the candidates. Therefore the question of being unfair to some does not arise.” The information was shared by Union Minister of State Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh in a written reply to a question that was raised in Rajya Sabha On Thursday.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know-

Vacancies on offer- Total 782 posts

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service.

Indian Police Service.

Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.

Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.

Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’

Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service (Junior Grade), Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Gr. III)

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group “A”

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group ‘B’

Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Civil Service, Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’

Exam Pattern/ Scheme-

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination; and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services.