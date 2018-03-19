UPSC Recruitment 2018: Important update for civil services aspirants by Union Public Service Commission

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently finished its online registration process for Civil Services preliminary exam.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently finished its online registration process for Civil Services preliminary exam. The Commission has now released a list of defaulters who failed to do the payment of fees. The list carries 124 candidates whose candidature is not yet confirmed as they have not finished the payment process. The list which was released included the candidate’s registration ID, transaction ID and email ID.

The Commission in its notice said that confirmation has not been received from the Bank Authorities regarding receipt of ‘Fee of Rs.100’ in respect of the 124 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination.

The official notice which was dated March 7, 2018, added that candidates who have failed to complete the payment process have been rejected by the commission.

However, if the candidate has completed the whole process but yet their name appears on the list UPSC has asked them to submit the evidence before March 26, 2018. They can post the hard copy of the evidence by speed post or hand it over to ‘The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall No.1, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069’.

Here are the guidelines:-

i) If you have paid/ deposited the fee through cash mode in the State Bank of India, please submit the system generated pay-in-slip ( in original)

OR

(ii) if you have paid the fee through debit/ credit card or through internet banking or authorized banks, please submit a copy of your debit/ credit card statement or Bank Account Statement as the case maybe. The copy of the statement should be duly authenticated by the bank authorities.

The Civil Service exam will take place on June 3, 2018. There are over 700 vacancies that are to be filled via this exam. There are 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.