UPSC Recruitment 2018: How to download admit cards of NDA and NA Examination (I) 2018 from upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released admit cards for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam 2018 on its official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/. Exams will be conducted on April 22. Under the notification released on January 15, the UPSC hopes to recruit 360 ( 60 for Navy, 92 for Air Force and 2018 for Army) as also 55 for Naval Academy for the batch that would start on January 2 next year.

Exams will be conducted in 41 centres across the country. Here is how candidates can download admit card:

1) Candidates must first log on to official UPSC website , which is upsc.nic.in

2) After this, they must click on Admit Card link on the right.

3) Clicking on this, the candidate will go to E-admit cards.

4) Under E Admit Card, candidates there is in the link with the title ‘E-Admit Cards for Various Examinations of UPSC’

5) After going inside this link, candidates will find the link along with the title National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) – 2018.

6) Candidates will find admit cards after clicking on this link.

7) Now, candidates must read instructions very carefully. After this candidates can click on the print button.

8) After going through all instructions, click on Yes button.

9) Candidates can enter Registration ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth

10) After this admit card will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for future use

Please note that selection of the candidates will be based on written test. The exam will also carry negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates, who are selected, will have to undergo intelligence and personality test conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Meanwhile, the UPSC has released results for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2018. Candidates can check their scores on commission’s official website. It conducted the exam on February 4.

As many as 8261 candidates have qualified for the interview round to be conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission in a) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) commencing in February 2019 b) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2019 c) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course commencing in January, 2019, d) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2019 abd e)Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2019.