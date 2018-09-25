UPSC recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced with 7th Pay commission benefits at upsc.gov.in; check notification, other details

UPSC recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the posts on offer is October 12, 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced a number of fresh vacancies on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to check the details of the posts on offer and enjoy 7th Pay commission benefits. The vacancies on offer include posts for Administrative Officer, Lecturer, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Lecturer in Civil Engineering and Lecturer in Information and Technology. The last date to apply for the posts on offer is October 12, 2018. The age limit for all posts mentioned below is 35 years. Candidates can refer to the below mentioned details to know more about the vacancies and then apply accordingly.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Posts on offer and other details-

1. Administrative Officer: This post is for Border Roads Organisation under the Ministry of Defence. According to the notification, one of the 8 posts on offer is reserved for Physically Challenged Persons. The post will be offered on a permanent basis.

No. of posts on offer: 8

Salary: Level-10 pay as per 7th CPC.

Education Qualification: Candidates should have a relevant degree from a recognised institution

Experience required: Candidates should have a 3 years experience in Accounts, Administration and establishment work in a Government Office/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body

2. Lecturer: This post is available in the Applied Mechanics department in the Government Polytechnic, Daman under the Department of Technical Education. It is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons and will be offered on a permanent basis.

No. of posts on offer: 1

Salary: PB-3, Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/-.

Education Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class from a recognized university. In case, the aspirant has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, then he/she is required to have first class in Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

3. Lecturer in Chemical Engineering: This position is available at the Government Polytechnic in Daman under the Department of Technical Education. It is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons and will be offered on a permanent basis.

No. of posts on offer: 2

Salary: PB-3, Rs. 15600-39100/- + AGP Rs. 5400/-

Education Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized institute.

4. Lecturer in Civil Engineering: This position is available at the Government Polytechnic in Daman under the Department of Technical Education. It is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons and will be offered on a permanent basis.

No. of posts on offer: 1

Salary: PB-3, Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/-

Education Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized institution.

5. Lecturer in Information Technology: This position is available at the Government Polytechnic in Daman under the Department of Technical Education. It is suitable for Physically Challenged Persons and will be offered on a permanent basis.

No. of posts on offer: 1

Salary: PB-3, Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/

Education Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology with first class from a recognized institution.

Important note: The closing date for the submission of Online application is October 11, 2018; 23:59 hrs. The last date to print the completely submitted online application is October 12, 2018.