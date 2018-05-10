UPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced! Check upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on the official website – upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for Teaching and Non-Teaching posts on the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The applications are invited from the interested candidates who are willing to apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before 17 May 2018. Applications are open for a total of 71 posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the test followed by an interview.

Name of the organisation: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Name of the posts: Teaching and Non-Teaching posts

Number of the posts: 71

Official website: upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

• Marketing Officer – 28 Posts

• Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering) – 24 Posts

• Lecturer (Plastic Technology) – 7 Posts

• Lecturer (Chemical Engineering) – 5 Posts

• Assistant Director – 3 Posts

• Assistant Executive Engineer – 4 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Qualification

Lecturer (Electronics & Communication Engineering)

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in the Electronics & Communication Engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

• If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Lecturer (Plastic Technology)

• Bachelor’s Degree in Plastic Technology with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

• If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level

Lecturer (Chemical Engineering)

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in the Chemical Engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

• If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level

Marketing Officer

• Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Botany/Agricultural Economics OR Agricultural Marketing OR Economics/Commerce with Economics from a recognized University

• Two years’ experience in the field of Agricultural Marketing including Cooperative Marketing OR,

• Diploma in Marketing Management awarded by the Indian Institute of Food Technology or any other recognized university/institute or equivalent.

Assistant Director

• B.V. Sc or B.V. Sc and Animal Husbandry Degree from a recognized University

Assistant Executive Engineer

• Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent

• 2 years experience in supervisory capacity in Design, maintenance and construction of structural and reinforced concrete works

UPSC Recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on the link – upsconline.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the relevant link

Step 3) Fill the application form with relevant details

Step 4) Submit the form

Step 5) Pay the application fee

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application fee

• Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

• No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community.

• No “fee exemption” is available to OBC male candidates

• Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected.