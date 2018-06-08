UPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs listed at upsc.gov.in, check details here

UPSC Recruitment 2018: For all those who were hoping that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release a new notification for fresh new jobs, your wait is over.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: For all those who were hoping that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release a new notification for fresh new jobs, your wait is over. The UPSC has released a notification for the position of Airworthiness Officer. These positions are under Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation. If you wish to check the notification details then you should head towards, upsc.gov.in. But before you fill out the necessary forms, there are certain things to keep in mind.

Eligibility Criteria:

If you wish to file the application for the vacancy on offer then you should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Mechanical or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Telecommunication or Electrical or Electronics. The candidate should have a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License as well which shall be endorsed in Categories B1 or B2. These are the certain criteria that a candidate should keep in mind before applying for the vacancy issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Experience:

If you fulfil the eligibility criteria then the interested applicants must have a minimum of three years of experience in Aircraft Maintenance. The experience has to be on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation which was approved by the DGCA.

Important Dates:

If you fulfil the criteria set by DGCA then you can submit your application online by June 28, 2018. However, if you wish to send out your application via post then the last date for submission of the application form is June 29, 2018.

Total number of vacancies:

The total number of seats that are up for grabs is 41.

All the best!