UPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; from seats details to how to apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced. (IE) The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday invited candidates to apply for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) to fill the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The last date for the application is 21st May 2018. The recruitment exam to fill the 398 posts will take place on August 12, 2018.

Selection Procedure-

To get selected in the CAPF, a candidate have to qualify the written test. The candidates will also need to qualify the physical, medical and personality test.

Total 398 posts to fill the recruitment drive-

BSF (Border Security Force): 60 seats

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 179 seats

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 84 seats

ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police): 46 seats

SSB (Seema Suraksha Bal): 29 seats

Eligibility conditions for the exam-

The candidate should be an Indian citizen with more than 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August 2018 . The individual must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1993 and not later

than 1st August 1998. The age relaxations are there as of government norms.

Educational qualifications-

Candidates should be a graduate pass out from a government recognised university, an institute or the college. The candidates having an NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate will be given preference during the interview. However, this is not a compulsory qualification. Only three attempts are allowed.

Fees-

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates) have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any SBI Branch.

Key dates to remember-

The application process starts: April 25, 2018

Last date to apply via online and fee payment: May 21, 2018 (till 18:00 hours)

The release of Admit cards: 15 days before the exam

Exam date: August 12, 2018

Exam pattern-

The Union Public Service Commission will take the CAPF examination on August 12 will comprise two papers of 450 marks-

Paper 1- The paper 1 is General Ability and Intelligence which has 250 marks and timing is from 10 am to 12 pm.

Paper 2- The paper 2 is General Studies, Essay and Comprehension which has 200 marks.

How to apply-