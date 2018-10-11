UPSC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced; check how to apply for vacancies at www.upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The last date for applying for the aforementioned posts in UPSC is October 12, 2018. Eligible candidates must apply before October 12, 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission has announced vacancies for the posts of Administrative Officer, Lecturer, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Lecturer in Civil Engineering and Lecturer in Information Technology. The last date for applying for the aforementioned posts in UPSC is October 12, 2018. Eligible candidates must apply before October 12, 2018.

Here are Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Vacancy Details:-

There are 8 posts in Administrative Officer level, 01 post in Lecturer level, 02 posts in Lecturer in Chemical Engineering level, 01 post in Lecturer in Civil Engineering level, 01 post in Lecturer in Information Technology level.

Eligibility Criteria for key posts

Educational Qualification: Those, who are applying for Administrative Officer, must hold a degree from a recognised University or academic institute. Those, who are applying for the post of Lecturer, must have a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering then the first class marks are required for Bachelor’s/Master’s level.

Those, who are applying for Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, must have a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized university. Applicants, who have a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology, should possess the first class at either of the two levels. For those, who are applying for Lecturer in Civil Engineering, must have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology from a recognized university with first class. For the Lecturer in Information Technology, one needs Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from a recognized university with first class marks.

Age Limit: Candidates’ age must be less than 35 years. For applying for Union Public Service Commission posts, the Eligible candidates must visit the official website of UPSC – https://www.upsc.gov.in.