UPSC Recruitment 2018: Check eligibility, how to apply, details of posts; apply soon, last date June 28

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification of vacancies for posts of officer, director and faculty. Applications are open for a total of 72 posts. The last date of application is June 28. Candidates will be selected on basis of a written examination followed by an interview.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries – 1 Post (SC)

Livestock Officer, Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries – 1 Post (Unreserved)

Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture), Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training – 1 Post (Unreserved)

Airworthiness Officer, Directorate General of Civil Aviation – 41 Posts (SC-07, ST-04, OBC-07, Unreserved-23)

Director (Conservation), Archaeological Survey of India – 1 Post (Unreserved)

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department – 1 Post (OBC)

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch), Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department – 2 Posts (Unreserved)

Professor (Non-Technical) Applied Mathematics, Ambedkar Institute of Advanced Communication Technologies & Research, Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post (SC)

Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts (Unreserved)

Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts (Unreserved)

Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 1 Post (Unreserved)

Associate Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 4 Posts (Unreserved)

Associate Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts (Unreserved)

Assistant Professor (Applied Art), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 5 Posts (Unreserved)

Assistant Professor (Painting), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 2 Posts (SC – 1, Unreserved -1)

Assistant Professor (Sculpture), College of Art, Department of Training & Technical Education – 3 Posts (Unreserved)

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Qualification

Assistant Director:

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

(ii) Should have registered with Veterinary Council of India or State Veterinary Council.

(iii) 2 years in Management of large size poultry farm having a flock size of five thousand birds or higher.

Livestock Officer:

(i) Bachelors or Masters Degree in Agriculture with Animal Science or Dairying

(ii) 2 years experience in management and breeding of livestock under the Veterinary or Agriculture Department of a Central Government or State Government or of registered Cooperative Society

Senior Instructor (Naval Architecture) :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture.

(ii) 3 years experience in the shipping industry in the field of shipbuilding or ship repair.

Airworthiness Officer :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication

(ii) Valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) License endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation

(iii) 3 years + of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Director (Conservation) :

(i) B.E./ B. Tech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering + Associate members (AMIE) Examination of institute of Engineering in Civil Engineering/ Architechture

(ii)10 years experience in actual execution of Civil Works including maintenance of building under Government or a Semi-Government Department or in a well established private firm.

(iii) Experience in the preservation of ancient structure (Desirable)

(iv) Masters degree in Civil Engineering/ Architecture. (Desirable)

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) :

(i) Master’s/ Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLM/ LLB)

(ii) Passed SSE or quivalent through Hindi medium or had offered Hindi as a subject in SSE or any higher examination

For LLMs:

(i) Member of State Judicial Service for a period of 8 years

(ii) Held a post in the legal department of a State Government for 8 years

(iii) A Central Government servant with experience in legal affairs for 8 years

For LLBs:

(i) Member of State Judicial Service for a period of 10 years or,

(ii) Held a post in the legal department of a State Government for 10 years or,

(iii) A Central Government servant who has had experience in legal affairs for ten years or,

(iv) A qualified legal practitioner for ten years or,

(v) A teacher of law for ten years in a recognised institution or,

(vi) 10 years’ experience of translation and drafting of statutes into Hindi of statutes, statutory rules and orders in Central or State Government.

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch) :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB)

(ii) Passed SSE or any higher examination through Hindi medium or had offered Hindi as a subject in SSE or any higher examination

(iii) A member of State Judicial Service for a period of 4 years; Or

(iv) Held a post in the Legal Department of a State Government for four years; Or

(v) A Central Government servant who has had experience in Legal Affairs for four years; Or

(vi) A qualified legal practitioner who has practiced as such for four years; Or

(vii) A teacher of Law for four years in a recognised institution; Or

(viii) 4 years’ experience of translation into Hindi of statutes, statutory rules and orders in Central or State Government; Or

(ix) 4 years’ experience of drafting of statues in the Central Government or State Government

Professor (Applied Mathematics) :

(i) An eminent scholar with Ph.D. qualification(s) in Applied Mathematics and published

work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 publications as books and/or research/policy papers.

(ii) Minimum of 10 years of teaching experience in University/ College, and in research at the University/ National level Institutions/ Industries, including experience of guiding candidates for research at doctoral level.

(iii) Contribution to educational innovation, design of new curricula and courses, and technology-mediated teaching-learning process.

(iv) A minimum score of 400 as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance based Appraisal System (PBAB), set out by the University Grant Commission. OR

(v) An outstanding professional, with established reputation in the relevant field, who has made significant contributions to the knowledge in Applied Mathematics to be substantiated by credentials.

Professor (Applied Art) :

(i) Bachelors and Masters in Fine Art (Applied Art), Painting, Sculpture with First Class either in Bachelors or Masters

(ii) Ph.D. or equivalent in appropriate discipline

(iii) Minimum of 10 years teaching/research / industrial experience out of which at least five years should be at the level of Associate Professor. Or

(iv)Minimum of 13 years experience in teaching/ Research/ Industry.

(v) In case of research experience, good academic record and books/research paper publications / IPR / patents record shall be required as deemed fit by the experts members of the Selection Committee.

(vi) Post Ph.D. publications and experience of guiding Ph.D. students desirable.

Associate Professor (Sculpture) :

(i) Bachelors and Masters in Fine Art (Sculpture) with First Class either in Bachelors or Masters

(ii) Ph.D. or equivalent in appropriate discipline (Sculpture).

(iii) Minimum of 10 years teaching/ research/ industrial experience out of which

(iv) At least 5 years should be at the level of Associate Professor. Or

(v) Minimum of 13 years experience in teaching/ Research/ Industry. In case of research experience, good academic record and books/research paper publications/ IPR/ Patents record shall be required as deemed fit by the experts members of the Selection committee.

(vi) Post Ph.D. publications and experience of guiding Ph.D. students desirable.

Associate Professor (Applied Art, Painting, Painting) :

(i) Bachelors and Masters in Fine Art (Applied Art, Painting, Painting) with First Class either in Bachelors or Masters

(ii) Ph.D. or equivalent in appropriate discipline (Applied Art, Painting, Painting).

(iii) Minimum5 years experience in teaching/ research/ industry of which two years post Ph.D. experience is desirable.

(iv) Post Ph.D. publications and experience of guiding Ph.D. students desirable.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Age Limit

Assistant Director: 35 years

Live Stock Officer: 30 years

Senior Instructor: 35 years

Airworthiness Officer: 35 years

Director: 45 years

Deputy Legislative Council: 53 years

Superintendent Translation: 35 years

Professor: 55 years

For Professor & Associate Professor: 50 years

For Assistant Professor: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community.

No “fee exemption” is available to OBC male candidates

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected.

Last date to apply online is June 28. One can apply online at www.upsconline.nic.in