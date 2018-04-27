UPSC Recruitment 2018: All you need to know about ‪Civil Services Examinations – Things to keep in mind

UPSC exam 2018: The Civil Services Examination will take place on June 3, 2018

UPSC exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Examination on June 3, 2018. The online application for UPSC CSE began on February 7 and ended on March 6. The UPSC CSE examination is conducted to recruit personnel for different services under the Government of India. The number of vacancies to be filled with the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782. The final list of selected candidates will be made after the results of the Preliminary examination, mains examination and interview are taken into context.

Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to know about UPSC Civil Services Examination-

UPSC exam 2018: List of services under Civil Services Examination-

1. Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

2. Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

3. Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Central Excise,Gr. ‘A’)

4. Indian P&T Accounts & Finance Service,Gr. ‘A’

5. Indian Defence Accounts Service, Gr. ‘A’

6. Indian Revenue Service (I.T.),Gr. ‘A’

7. Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Gr. ‘A’

8. Indian Audit & Accounts Service, Gr. ‘A’

9. Indian Postal Service, Gr. ‘A.

10. Indian Civil Accounts Service, Gr. ‘A’

11. Indian Railway Accounts Service, Gr. ‘A’

12. Indian Railway Personnel Service, Gr. ‘A’

13. Indian Railways Traffic Service Gr. ‘A’

14. Indian Defence Estates Service Gr. ‘A’

15. Indian Information Service, Gr. ‘A’

16. Indian Trade Service Gr. ‘A’

17. Indian Corporate Law Service

18. Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Gr.’B’ (Section Officers’ Grade)

19. Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Gr. ‘B’

20. Pondicherry Civil Service, (Group B)

UPSC exam 2018: Examination Pattern-

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (vide Appendix I Section-I)

(i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination;

and

(ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts noted above.

NOTE: Candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to apply online again, in the Detailed Application Form

Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply which would be made available to them. The Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2018.

More about the Preliminary Examination:

It will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers for all questions except some of the questions where the negative marking will be inbuilt in the form of different marks being awarded to the most appropriate

and not so appropriate answer for such questions.

More about the Mains Examination:

The Main Examination will consist of written examination and an interview test. The written examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section (B) of Section II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Main Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an interview for a Personality Test, vide sub-section ‘C’ of Section II. Marks thus obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination (written part as well as interview) would determine their final ranking.