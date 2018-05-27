UPSC recruitment 2018 alert: Fresh vacancies announced by Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC jobs 2018: Candidates can visit upsconline.nic.in to check out the various deadlines for the posts on offer and also fill up the online application forms for the same.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a number of fresh vacancies for aspirants who wish to secure a government job at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the jobs on offer can visit the official website of UPSC and take note of the whole recruitment process. The roles on offer includes the post of Senior Design Officer, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor, Lecturer among others. Candidates can visit upsconline.nic.in to check out the various deadlines for the posts on offer and also fill up the online application forms for the same.

Take a look at the posts that are on offer by the commission-

1. Director, Central Cattle Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fishries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Pay Scale: Level 11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

No. of posts: 1

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry as listed in the First or Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act (1984); (ii)Registration with the Veterinary Council of India or State Veterinary Council underVeterinary Council of India Act (1984); (iii) Post Graduate Degree in Animal Breeding and Genetics or Livestock Production and management or Gynecology and Obstetrics;(iv) Five years experience as a Veterinary Surgeon in a Veterinary Clinic or Poly Clinic or Cattle Farm.

2. Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering), Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence

Pay Scale: Level 11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

No. of posts: 2

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: Degree in Mechanical/Marine Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. (Equivalent-in RRs means any Technical Institutions recognized by AICTE/UGC and not to be construed as educational qualification)

3. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 6600 (Grade Pay) + NPA as admissible.

No. of posts: 12

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 ( 102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post- Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or Super-speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI i.e. Doctorate of Medicine (Nephrology).

4. Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 6600 (Grade Pay) + NPA as admissible.

No. of posts: 14

Age: 40 years

Educational Qualification: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). (ii) Post- Graduate degree in the concerned specialty or Super-speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Paediatrics).

5. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – ILMUL ADVIA, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 2

Age: 45 years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

6. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – AIN, UZN, ANAF WA HALAQ, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 1

Age: 50* years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

7. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – TAHAFUZZI WA SAMAJI TIB HIFZAN-E-SEHAT, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 2

Age: 45 years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

8. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – NISWAN WA QABALAT, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 1

Age: 45 years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a

University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

9. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – MOALIJAT, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 1

Age: 50* years

Educational Qualification:(i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970

10. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – ILMUL AMRAZ, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules.

No. of posts: 2

Age: 45 years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

11. Assistant Professor (UNANI) – KULLIYAT, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules

No. of posts: 1

Age: 50* years

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian

Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

12. Two Assistant Professor (UNANI) – DAWASAZI MURAKKABAT / ILMUS SAIDLA, A & U Tibbia College & Hospital, Karol Bagh, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: Rs. 15,600-39,100 (PB-3) + Rs. 5,400 (Grade Pay) + NPA as per rules

No. of posts: 2

Age: 45 years.

Educational Qualification: (i) Degree in Unani Medicine from a University established by Law or a Statutory Board/Faculty/ Examining Body of Indian Medicine or equivalent as recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. (ii) A Post Graduate Degree in the subject/specialty concerned included in the Schedule to the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

13. Lecturer (Computer Engineering), Department of Training & Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: PB of Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with AGP of 5400/- for persons with B.E. /B.Tech qualification. Rs. 15600-39100/- with AGP of Rs. 6000/- for persons with M.Tech Qualification in appropriate branch/discipline.

No. of posts: 12

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in the Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

14. Lecturer (Electrical Engineering), Department of Training & Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: PB of Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with AGP of 5400/- for persons with B.E. /B.Tech qualification. Rs. 15600-39100/- with AGP of Rs. 6000/- for persons with M.Tech Qualification in appropriate branch/discipline.

No. of posts: 5

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electrical Engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. If a candidate has a Master’s degree in

Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

15. Lecturer (Electronics with specialization in Medical Electronics), Department of Training & Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: PB of Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with AGP of 5400/- for persons with B.E. /B.Tech qualification. Rs. 15600-39100/- with AGP of Rs. 6000/- for persons with M.Tech Qualification in appropriate branch/discipline.

No. of posts: 2

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Electronics with specialization in Medical Electronics with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. If a candidate has a Master’s degree in Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

16. Lecturer (Printing Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education, Govt. of NCT of Delhi

Pay Scale: PB of Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with AGP of 5400/- for persons with B.E. /B.Tech. qualification. Rs. 15600-39100/- with AGP of Rs. 6000/- for persons with M.Tech Qualification in appropriate branch/discipline.

No. of posts: 5

Age: 35 years

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in Printing Technology with first class or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. If a candidate has a Master’s degree in

Engineering/Technology, First class or equivalent is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.