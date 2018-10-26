UPSC recruitment 2018: Admit Cards for Combined Defence Services Exam II released; how to download at upsc.nic.in, upsconline.nic.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The admit card link for the CDS II examination is valid upto November 18, 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for Combined Defence Services Examination (II)-2018 at upsc.nic.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the commission and download their admit cards. The admit card link for the CDS II examination is valid upto Novemner 18, 2018. Candidates are requested to download their admit cards as soon as possible for their own convenience. Mentioned below are the steps to download CDS II admit card along with some other information that candidates might require in future.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Last date to download admit card: November 18, 2018; 4 PM

Date of CDS II examination: November 18, 2018

UPSC recruitment 2018: How to download Admit Card-

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click – ‘E – Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018’

Step 3: Now press ‘Click Here’

Step 4: Click on the ‘DOWNLOAD’

Step 5: After reading ‘Important Instructions’, take a print out of the same

Step 6: Click ‘YES’

Step 7: Complete the process and download your admit card

Note: Once downloaded, check the admit card for any discrepancy. In case of any, reach out to the UPSC officials to get them corrected. Candidates without an admit card or with admit cards with wrong credentials will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission is set to conduct the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 across 41 centres in the country on November 18, 2018.

Other Important details-

1. Contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 011‐23385271, 011‐23381125 and 011‐23098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) in case of any problem.

2. No Mobile phones, pagers/Bluetooth or any other communication devices are allowed inside the examination venue.