​​​
  3. UPSC recruitment 2018: 81 vacancies announced for engineering graduates at upsc.gov.in – How to apply

UPSC recruitment 2018: 81 vacancies announced for engineering graduates at upsc.gov.in – How to apply

Out of these 81 positions, 44 positions will come under mining and the rest of the 23 positions will come under the electrical department.

By: | Published: October 18, 2018 2:08 PM
UPSC. upsc news, latest news, important news, trending news, education news, news now, news today, important news, news today The interested candidates can apply by filling the forms till 1st November 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released multiple openings for Engineering candidates in various departments of ministries and governments. A total of 81 positions have been announced. Out of these 81 positions, 44 positions will come under mining and the rest of the 23 positions will come under the electrical department. The interested candidates can apply by filling the forms till 1st November 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: How to apply

1. Log in to the official website of UPSC – www.upsconlice.nic.in.

2. Look for the Online Recruitment Application and click on it.

3. Click on the ‘New Registration’ option.

4. Enter details to register and click on the apply now button to apply for the position that is available.

Here are the Details of the vacancies available –

1. Assitant Engineer (NQA) Electrical
   Positions Available- 2
   Ministry/Department: Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA,          Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence
2. Assitant Engineer (NQA) Mechanical
   Positions Available- 1
   Ministry/ Department-Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), DGQA, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence
3. Deputy Architect
   Positions Available- 7
   Ministry/Department- Military Engineer Service, Ministry of Defence
4. One Principla Design Officer Electrical
   Position Available- 1
   Ministry/Department- Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence
5. Refrigeration Engineer BCG Vaccine Laboratory, Guindy Chennai
   Position Available- 1
   Ministry/Department- Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
6. One Deputy Director (Civil) (Safety)-
   Position Available-1
   Ministry/Department- Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment
7. Additional Assistant Safety Director
   Position Available- 1
   Ministry/Department- Directorate General Factory Advice Service& Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment
8. Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)
   Position Available- 23
   Ministry/Department-Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment
9. Deputy Director of Mines Safety
   Positions Available- 44
   Ministry/Department- Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top