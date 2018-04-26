UPSC Recruitment 2018: 398 vacancies announced for CAPF Assistant Commandants post on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invited candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invited candidates to apply for the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) to fill the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can check the application procedure and important dates on the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. The recruitment process was announced on April 25, 2018 for 398 posts. The online applications for this UPSC CAPFs Assistant Commandants recruitment can be filled up to May 21, 2018 till 6.00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Vacancies available-

Number of vacancies available: 398 seats

BSF (Border Security Force): 60 seats

CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force): 179 seats

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force): 84 seats

ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police): 46 seats

SSB (Seema Suraksha Bal): 29 seats

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Educational Qualifications-

Candidate must be a graduate from a government recognised university, an institute or the college. The candidates having an NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate will be given preference during the interview. However, this is not a compulsory qualification. Only three attempts are allowed.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Age Limit-

The candidate should be an Indian citizen with more than 20 years of age and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August 2018. The individual must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1993 and not later than 1st August 1998. The age relaxations are as per government norms.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure-

To get selected in the CAPF, a candidate have to qualify the written test. The candidates will also need to qualify the physical, medical and personality test.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Key dates-

The application process starts: April 25, 2018

Last date to apply via online and fee payment: May 21, 2018 (till 18:00 hours)

The release of Admit cards: 15 days before the exam

Exam date: August 12, 2018

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Examination Pattern-

The Union Public Service Commission will take the CAPF examination on August 12 will comprise two papers of 450 marks-

Paper 1- The paper 1 is General Ability and Intelligence which has 250 marks and timing is from 10 am to 12 pm.

Paper 2- The paper 2 is General Studies, Essay and Comprehension which has 200 marks.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: Application Fee-

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST candidates) have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- either by depositing the money in any SBI Branch.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

step 1: Go to the official website- upsconline.nic.in

step 2: Click on the link “Online application for various examinations of UPSC”.

step 3: Register for Part-1 and Part-2 on the page.

step 4: Read the instructions and apply online for the posts available.