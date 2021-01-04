UPSC recommends 89 more candidates for civil services

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in accordance with rules, also maintained a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The UPSC has recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The result of the 2019 civil services examination was declared on August 4 in 2020, recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and other Group A’ and Group B’ central services against 927 vacancies.

As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the commission has now recommended 89 candidates — 73 General, 14 OBC, 1 EWS and 1 SC — to fill up the remaining posts based on the 2019 civil services examination, it said.

The list of the 89 candidates is also available on the UPSC website — http//www.upsc.gov.in.