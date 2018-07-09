UPSC Prelims Result 2018: Civil services preliminary exam result expected on this date; how to check

Although the result of UPSC Prelims exam is expected to be out on 15 July, officials have said that the date of the result would be announced today.

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC is expected to release the results of Civil Services Prelims 2018 soon on the official website- upsc.gov.in. Although the result of UPSC Prelims exam is expected to be out on 15 July, officials have said that the date of the result would be announced today. Apart from upsc.gov.in, the prelims marks will also be will also be declared on pib.nic.in. The candidates who have qualified will have to submit the DAF (CSM) online on the official website.

UPSC Prelims examination was conducted on June 3. Candidates who will clear the prelims will appear in UPSC Civil Services Main Examination which is scheduled to take place on September 28-30 and October 6-7. UPSC had last year announced the prelims result on July 28 while the exam was held on June 18. Usually, the result is declared within 40 to 45 days of the exam.

How to check UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Results 2018:

1. Visit the official websites of UPSC – upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

2. Find the link that says ‘UPSC Civil Services results 2018’ and click on it.

3. Enter details like roll number and name on the page and submit.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future references.

UPSC Prelims paper analysis 2018: As per reports, the UPSC prelims exam paper had major number of questions from economy and geography. Out of the two papers given in the prelims, candidates need to clear the 66 marks cut-off in Paper-2, after which on the basis of their Paper-I scores they are selected for the mains.

UPSC 2018: The Union Public Service Commission exam is conducted every year for the posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts of civil services. The UPSC exam is conducted in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in All-India services.