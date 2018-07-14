UPSC Prelims Result 2018: Civil Services Preliminary exam result declared at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in; how to check

Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2018 would be eligible to sit for the UPSC Civil Services Main examination.

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released the results of Civil Services Prelims 2018 today on the official website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for Indian Forest Servics Preliminary Examination through CS (P) examination can also check their result on the official website.

UPSC has released the UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018 timetable on upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified in the UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2018 would be eligible to sit for the UPSC Civil Services Main examination. UPSC had last year announced the prelims result on July 28 while the exam was held on June 18.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has congratulated the successful candidates of UPSC Preliminary exam. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said, “Congratulations to all those successful in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2018. Continue doing well in the subsequent exams and in your careers. For those who didn’t qualify this time, try harder with dedication, discipline and determination.”

Congratulations to all those successful in UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2018. Continue doing well in the subsequent exams and in your careers. For those who didn’t qualify this time, try harder with dedication, discipline and determination — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Karnataka government will soon set up a divisional training center to help youngsters to crack these challenging Competitive exams.

Competitive exams like UPSC,KPSC, banking etc are tough to crack. Only consistent training will help candidates get through it. Kalburgi will soon have a divisional training center to help youngsters of HK region crack these challenging exams. — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) July 7, 2018

How to check UPSC Preliminary Exam Result 2018:

1. Log into the official website- www.upsc.gov.in OR upsconline.nic.in.

2. Click on the link “Result of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018”.

3. Candidates can check their roll numbers to find whether they have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main)

Examination, 2018.

4. The results are published in a new PDF file that would open or get downloaded.

UPSC 2018: UPSC Prelims examination was conducted on June 3. Candidates who will clear the prelims will appear in UPSC Civil Services Main Examination which is scheduled to take place on September 28-30 and October 6-7. The Union Public Service Commission exam is conducted every year for the posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts of civil services. The UPSC exam is conducted in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in All-India services.