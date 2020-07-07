UPSC (Pre) Examinations 2020: Want to change exam centres? Process begins! Here’s how to do it

The candidates, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

UPSC (Pre) examination 2020: In the wake of Covid outbreak, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to revise their choice of centres for prelims examination to be held in October. The process to revise the centres has begun and will continue to July 13. However, the Commission has already made it clear that the request for change in centres will be considered based on the principle of first-apply-first allot basis and once the capacity of a particular centre is full, the same will be frozen.

Considering this, the candidates are advised to change — if they wish to — the centres as soon as possible. The window of submitting the revised choice of centres will be operational in two phases — July 7-July 13 and July 20-July 24 — on the official website of Commission, upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centres, if required.

As per a detailed notification released earlier this month, the candidates, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

In addition to this, the Commission will also make a Withdrawal (of application) Window available to the candidates on the website upsconline.nic.in during the period from August 1 to August 8, 2020. On July 1, the UPSC announced that it will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2020 on October 4 (Sunday) all over India. The Commission had to defer the examinations by months due to the outbreak of coronavirus.