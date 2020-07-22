UPSC postpones release of notification for Combined Medical Services exam 2020; New date here

Last year, a total of 965 vacancies were posted.

UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 Notification: In an alert issued on its website on Wednesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said that it has decided to postpone the release of notification for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2020. While the notification was scheduled to be issued on Wednesday earlier, it has now been postponed by a week and will now be released on July 29. Earlier, the UPSC calendar had said that the notification would be released on July 22, while the last date to apply for the post would be August 11. The UPSC CMS exam was scheduled to take place on October 22, 2020.

The UPSC usually releases the notification regarding the CMS exam in April while the exam is conducted in July. This year, however, the process for recruitment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report added that last year, a total of 965 vacancies were posted, of which 300 were for the position of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railway, 250 for Junior Scale Posts in the Central Health Services, 362 were for General Duty Medical Gr-II in South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, while 46 openings were for Assistant Medical Officer in the Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, and seven were for General Duty Medical Officer in NDMC.

UPSC CMS 2020 exam: Educational Qualifications as per 2019

The applicant must have cleared the written as well as the practical parts of the final examinations of MBBS. However, a candidate who has appeared for the exam but yet to get the result, or has yet to appear for the final exam can also apply for the position.

An applicant who is educationally eligible for admission to the exam but has not yet completed the compulsory rotating internship could be selected, but he/she would only be appointed once the internship has been completed.