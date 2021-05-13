  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC postpones June 27 civil services preliminary exam; to be held on Oct 10

By: |
May 13, 2021 2:18 PM

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, the commission said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday postponed the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled to be held in June, to October 10 in view of the alarming COVID situation.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

Related News

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” a statement issued by the commission said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Civil ServicesIASUPSC
  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC postpones June 27 civil services preliminary exam to be held on Oct 10
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Job postings dip 3 pc sequentially in April as second wave of COVID-19 hits India: Report
2“This COVID-19 wave is more gruesome, important for companies to make sure employees feel they are heard”
310th, 12th board exams cancelled, postponed: ‘Unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on education’, says expert