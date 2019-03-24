UPSC online registration 2019: Fresh job alert! Check last date, exam calendar, eligibility, other details

UPSC online registration 2019 for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination starts.

UPSC online registration 2019: After Civil Services (IAS) exam notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a part of its latest recruitment process has released a round of fresh jobs at upsc.gov.in. This time, the commission has invited candidates to apply for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019. UPSC aspirants interested in the same can rush to the official website now to apply for the same. While the online application for the same has already been activated on the official website, the same is slated to end on April 16, 2019. It is important for the candidates to make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria if they wish to be a part of this recruitment process. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

UPSC online registration 2019: Important dates-

Submission of Applications starts- March 20, 2019

Submission of Applications end- April 16, 2019 till 18.00 Hours

Window to withdraw online application- April 23, 2019 to April 30, 2019 till 6.00 PM

Combined competitive examination- From June 28, 2019

UPSC registration 2019: Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service post details-

Indian Economic Service – 32

Indian Statistical Service – 33

Vacancies kept reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – 3

UPSC online registration 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: Min- 21, Max- 30 as on August 1, 2019

– In order to apply for the Indian Economic Service, the candidate must have a Post Graduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised university or Institute.

– For Indian Statistical Service, candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject

OR

– For Indian Statistical Service, candidates can also possess a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics

UPSC online registration 2019: How to apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The website has all the detailed instructions for candidates to follow in order to fill the online application.