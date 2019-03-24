UPSC online registration 2019: Fresh job alert! Check last date, exam calendar, eligibility, other details

By: | Updated: March 24, 2019 1:07 PM

UPSC online registration 2019 for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination starts at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Check the official website for more details, how to apply.

upsc, upsc jobs, upsc.gov.in, upsc jobs 2019, upsconline.nic.in, upsc recruitment, UPSC online registration, UPSC online registration 2019, Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Union Public Service Commission, upsc calender, upsc salary, Civil Services, Civil Services examination, Civil Services recruitment, jobs newsUPSC online registration 2019 for Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination starts.

UPSC online registration 2019: After Civil Services (IAS) exam notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a part of its latest recruitment process has released a round of fresh jobs at upsc.gov.in. This time, the commission has invited candidates to apply for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019. UPSC aspirants interested in the same can rush to the official website now to apply for the same. While the online application for the same has already been activated on the official website, the same is slated to end on April 16, 2019. It is important for the candidates to make sure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria if they wish to be a part of this recruitment process. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

UPSC online registration 2019: Important dates-

  • Submission of Applications starts- March 20, 2019
  • Submission of Applications end- April 16, 2019 till 18.00 Hours
  • Window to withdraw online application- April 23, 2019 to April 30, 2019 till 6.00 PM
  • Combined competitive examination- From June 28, 2019

Also read| SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment alert! Applications open; check exam date, salary, other details at ssc.nic.in

UPSC registration 2019: Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service post details-

Indian Economic Service – 32
Indian Statistical Service – 33
Vacancies kept reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities – 3

UPSC online registration 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: Min- 21, Max- 30 as on August 1, 2019

– In order to apply for the Indian Economic Service, the candidate must have a Post Graduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised university or Institute.
– For Indian Statistical Service, candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject
OR
– For Indian Statistical Service, candidates can also possess a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics

UPSC online registration 2019: How to apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The website has all the detailed instructions for candidates to follow in order to fill the online application.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. UPSC online registration 2019: Fresh job alert! Check last date, exam calendar, eligibility, other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition