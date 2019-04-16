UPSC online recruitment 2019: All about Combined Medical Services Examination | Check eligibility, notification details

UPSC | All about Combined Medical Services Examination 2019!

UPSC online recruitment 2019: The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) earlier this week has released the detailed notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the UPSC online website now to fill the application form. This examination is conducted by UPSC to fill various medical posts that come under the Government of India. While the application process began on April 10, 2019, the same will on May 6, 2019 by 6 PM.

It is important for the candidates to note that the time period to withdraw their online applications will be from May 13 to May 20, 2019. Check the details below to know more about the examination.

UPSC online recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Combined Medical Services Examination

Age limit: 32 years as on August 1, 2019

Education Qualification: Candidates who wish to apply for the examination should have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS Examination.

UPSC online recruitment 2019: Salary for Combined Medical Services

1. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: Group ‘A” Junior Scale in level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre Revised PB-3, Rs. 15,600-39,100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/-)

2. Assistant Medical Officer in the Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service: Pay level 10 of the pay matrix plus NPA

3. Junior Scale posts in the Central Health Service: The scale of pay admissible to the Medical Officer of CHS is in the Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 to Rs.1,77,500/-) of the pay matrix.

4. General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council: Pay Matrix Level-10 Rs. 56,100-1,77,500/- + restricted Non-practicing allowance (NPA)

5. General Duty Medical Officer Gr.II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation: Salary at the minimum of first cell of Rs.56,100/- in the level 10 of the Pay Matrix under 7th CPC (corresponding to pre-revised scale in PB–3 Rs.15600-39100+GP Rs.5400/-)plus NPA and other admissible allowances as per rules.

UPSC online recruitment 2019: Syllabus for Combined Medical Services Examination

Paper I Syllabus|

(a) General Medicine –

Cardiology, Respiratory diseases, Gastro-intestinal, Genito-Urinary, Neurology, Hematology, Endocrinology, Metabolic disorders, Infections/Communicable Diseases, Nutrition/Growth, Diseases of the skin (Dermatology), Musculoskelatal System, Psychiatry, General, Emergency Medicine, Common Poisoning, Snake bite, Tropical Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, Emphasis on medical procedures, Patho physiological basis of diseases, Vaccines preventable diseases and Non vaccines preventable diseases, Vitamin deficiency diseases. In psychiatry include – Depression, psychosis, anxiety, bipolar diseases and Schizoprenia.

(b) Pediatrics –

Common childhood emergencies, Basic new born care, Normal developmental milestones, Accidents and poisonings in children, Birth defects and counseling including autism, Immunization in children, Recognizing children with special needs and management, and National programmes related to child health.

Paper II Syllabus|

(a) Surgery (Surgery including ENT, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopaedics) –

General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neuro Surgery, Otorhinolaryngology E.N.T., Thoracic surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Ophthalmology, Anesthesiology, Traumatology, Diagnosis and management of common surgical ailments, Pre-operative and post operative care of surgical patients, Medicolegal and ethical issues of surgery, Wound healing, Fluid and electrolyte management in surgery, Shock patho-physiology and management.

(b) Gynaecology & Obstetrics –

Obstetrics, Gynaecology And Family Planning

(c) Preventive Social And Community Medicine –

Social and Community Medicine, Concept of Health, Disease and Preventive Medicine, Health Administration and Planning, General Epidemiology, Demography and Health Statistics, Communicable Diseases, Environmental Health, Nutrition and Health, Non-communicable diseases, Occupational Health, Genetics and Health, International Health, Medical Sociology and Health Education, Maternal and Child Health, National Programmes, Management of common health problems, Ability to monitor national health programmes, Knowledge of maternal and child wellness, Ability to recognize, investigate, report, plan and manage community health problems including malnutrition and emergencies.