UPSC exam 2019: Important update released for Union Public Service Commission aspirants, check details now

UPSC exam 2019: Important alert!

UPSC exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission in a move to create more transparency between the candidates and the commission has decided to publicly disclose the scores and other details of non-recommended candidates. In a press release, issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India on behalf of the Commission, PIB has said that the UPSC has decided to issue a Disclosure Scheme for disclosing the scores and other details of all the willing non-recommended candidates who in the past have appeared for the Commission’s examinations.

As per the release, this Disclosure scheme will only cover ‘willing candidates who appeared at the Interview Stage of a Commission’s Examination.’ The details of the candidates that will be disclosed under this scheme will include- Name of the candidate, Father’s/ Husband’s name, Date of Birth, Category, Gender, Educational Qualifications, Total marks etc. These details will be arranged in Roll Number order.

This step is being taken by UPSC with the objective to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates. The details will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in, that is linked to the National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The details will be available publicly for one year from the date of disclosure.

According to the press release, “The Scheme has come into force with the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017. Other Examinations so far covered are Combined Defence Services Examination (Il), 2017; Indian Economic Service Examination, 2018; Indian Statistical ServiceExamination, 2018; Indian Forest Service Examination, 2018 and Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Examination, 2018 and Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018.”

It added that, the “details of 4,338 candidates including professionals in the field of medicine, economics, statistics, geophysics, hydrogeology etc. are available for employment to different employers. These details may be seen at https://upsc.gov.in/examination/public-disclosure-of-scoresthrough-portal.” Candidates who have appeared for any interview round (the final stage of the Commission’s Examinations) indicates that they have the skill level and the capability that is needed.