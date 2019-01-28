UPSC NDA NA (I) recruitment 2019: From syllabus, age limit to result check details here, apply at upsc.gov.in now

The Services Selection Board will release a list of candidates who will be recommended for an interview once the results have been declared.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) recruitment 2019: The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) is all set to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on April 21, 2019. The online process for the same will continue until February 4, 2019; 6 PM. The Commission conducts NDA NA examinations annually for admission to the three wings of Armed Forces- Army, Navy and Air Force of NDA for the 143rd course and also for admission to the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course. The posts on offer are- 342 posts for National Defence Academy (wherein 208 are for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 50 for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). Check the details below to know more.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Age limit-

It is to be noted that unmarried candidates who were born before July 2, 2000 and not later than July 1, 2003 will be eligible to apply for the posts on offer.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Syllabus-

1. Mathematics

Algebra, Matrices And Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two And Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus And Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics And Probability.

2. General Ability Test

Part ‘A’—English (200 marks)

Part ‘B’—General Knowledge (400 marks)

Section ‘A’ (Physics)

Section ‘B’ (Chemistry)

Section ‘C’ (General Science)

Section ‘D’ (History, Freedom Movement etc.)

Section ‘E’ (Geography)

Section ‘F’ (Current Events)

3. Intelligence and Personality Test

Stage 1- Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests are Picture Perception * Description Test (PP&DT)

Stage 2- Interview, Group Testing Officer Tasks, Psychology Tests and the Conference

UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2019 Result-

The result of the written part of the examination is likely to be declared in the month of June, 2019. The Services Selection Board will release a list of candidates who will be recommended for an interview once the results have been declared. Admission to the above posts will be given to those who clear the written examination following which there will an intelligence and personality test that will be administered by the Services Selection Board.