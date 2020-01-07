UPSC NDA NA (I) 2020: Important dates, eligibility – all you need to know

The last date for submission of application form is January 28, 2020.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to issue a notification inviting candidates to apply for admission in the National Defence Academy, NDA NA (1) 2020 on January 8, 2020 (Wednesday). The mode of application is online. The interested individuals need to apply by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is January 28, 2020.

Important dates-

Beginning of the online application form- January 8, 2020

Conclusion of the online application form- January 28, 2020

Age limit-

The interested applicants should be unmarried male and born not before July 2, 2001, and not after than July 1, 2004.

Eligibility criteria-

The candidate must be an Indian national or a subject of Bhutan or Nepal, Tibetan refugee came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Educational qualifications-

The willing applicants should have passed class 12 (10+2 pattern) of School Education or equivalent examination held by any recognized board. However, those who want to apply for the Army, any stream i.e. Science/ Arts/ Commerce can be allowed. While for candidates applying for Air Force and the Naval Wings of National Defence Academy must have qualified higher secondary with Physics and Mathematics as the subject.

Exam procedure-

The applicants will be selected on the basis of their result in the written test, intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Application fee-

The interested candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The application fee can be submitted online by using net banking facility of the State Bank of India (SBI) or by depositing money in any branch of the SBI by cash. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs specified in Note 2 are exempted from paying the application fee.