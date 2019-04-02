UPSC NDA NA admit card 2019 released! Here is how to download at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA /NA admit card 2019!

UPSC NDA /NA admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy examination across several centres on April 21, 2019. Candidates who are to appear for the same can visit the official website of UPSC now to download their admit cards. According to a notice released by the commission, the admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card for the Examination and take a printout of the same for their convenience. They will have to produce the same at the allotted exam venue along with Photo Identity Card mentioned in the e-Admit Card. Check the details below for more information.

UPSC NDA NA admit card 2019: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now visit the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Click on ‘e – Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019’

Step 4: Follow the guidelines to download your ‘e-admit card’

UPSC NDA/ NA 2019 (I) registration: Post details-

National Defence Academy : 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

UPSC NDA NA admit card 2019: What to do in case of any discrepancy?

In case, a student’s photgraph is not visible on the e-Admit Card, then he/she is advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session). They have to bring all this along with the e-Admit Card to the Venue of the Examination. In case a candidate, finds any discrepancy in the admit card, then they should communicate the same to the Commission immediately at e-mail ID usnda-upsc@nic.in latest by 11th April, 2019 to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter.

Note: Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09.50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01.50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.