UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 notification out! Check vacancies, salary, other details

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 notification out!

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in serving the nation can check the details of this examination now and fill the application form that is available on the official website. Candidates can note that the application process for NDA NA examination has already been activated by the Commission and the same shall continue till the first week of September. The examination is being conducted by UPSC for admission to the Indian Ary, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 144th Course, and for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that is set to commence from July 2, 2020. It is important to note that thisexamination is only for unmarried male candidates.

Candidates can check the below mentioned details to know more about the NDA NA (II) application form, eligibility criteria, exam dates, salary and other important info.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application form: August 7, 2019

NDA NA (II) exam date: November 17, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn – From Septemver 10, 2019 to September 17, 2019 (till 6PM)

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: Vacancy details

National Defence Academy – 370 [including 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air (including 28 for Ground Duties)]

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 45

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Unmarried male candidates born not before January 2, 2001 and not later than January 1, 2004 are eligible for the exam.

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th from a recognised board.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: Salary

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training –

Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56100 per month (Starting pay in Level 10)

Pay –

Lt – Level 10: (Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500)

Capt – Level 10 B: (Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900)

Maj – Level 11: (Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200)

Lt Col – Level 12A: (Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13: (Rs 1,30,600- Rs 2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A: (Rs 1,39,600- Rs 2,17,600)

Maj Gen – Level 14: (Rs 1,44,200- Rs 2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale Level 15: (Rs 1, 82, 200- Rs 2,24,100)

HAG+Scale Level 16: (Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG) Level 17: (Rs 2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS Level 18: (Rs 2,50,000/-) (fixed)

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: Examination Scheme

Mathematics – 2.5 hours examination for 300 marks

General Ability Test – 2.5 hours examination for 600 marks

SSB Test/Interview: 900 marks

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for NDA NA exam (II) at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to read the detailed instructions before filling the online application. A payment of Rs 100 will have to be made by the candidates towards the fulfilment of the application. Before start filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.