UPSC NDA II exam 2019: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply before this date

UPSC NDA Exam 2019 Notification released (Image: IE)

UPSC NDA Exam 2019 Notification released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) exam II 2019 and Naval Academy (NA) examination II today at its official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The last date of submitting the application is on 6 PM on September 9, 2019, and the exam will be held on November 17, 2019.

The selected candidates will join for the 144th Course of NDA, and for the 106th of Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2020.

NDA Exam: Total number of vacancies: 415

National Defence Academy : 370 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air Force and 28 for Ground Duties)

Naval Academy : 45

NDA Exam 2019: Eligibility

Only candidates who have passed the Class 12th exam are eligible to apply for the test. Those who will be appearing for 12th exam can also apply.

They should also be between 15 to 18 years of age — born between 2nd January, 2001 and not later than 1st January, 2004.

NDA Exam pattern

For the written exam, there will be two subjects – Mathematics and General Ability Test of two and a half hours duration each. For maths the maximum allotted marks is 300, and for general ability is 600. Another 900 marks is alloted for the interview.

UPSC NDA Exam: Application Fee

All the candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee, while submitting it.

NDA Exam 2019: Selection Process

After clearing the written examination candidates will be called for an interview. Then they will have to log on to Indian Army’s website — joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in to their SSB centres and the date of the interview.

After the final selection, candidates will be recruited at Indian Army, Navy or Air Force – and will be sent to either National Defence Academy or Indian Naval Academy for training.

After getting through the training, the candidates will be inducted as an officer in the armed forces of the country.