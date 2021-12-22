UPSC NDA I 2022 application process begins for 400 vacancies: Check last date & requirements

. The application process this year is taking place via online mode. The exam will be conducted on April 10, 2022.

UPSC NDA I 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2022 recruitment drive on the official website upsc.gov.in. The recruitment is for the total number of 400 vacancies across the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Air Force.

The application process has also begun on the official portal and it will continue till January 11, 2022, up to 6 pm in the evening. The application process this year is taking place via online mode. The exam will be conducted on April 10, 2022.

Interested candidates can fill the NDA 2022 application form available on upsconline.nic.in. There are certain things that candidates need to keep in mind before filling up the application form.

UPSC NDA 2022: Image Specifications

It is mandatory for candidates to upload their photograph and signature in the prescribed dimensions and format. Here are the dimensions and format you need to follow.

– Candidate’s Photograph must be in the JPG format with a maximum file size of 300 KB

– Candidate’s Signature should also be in a JPG format with a maximum file size of 20 KB

UPSC NDA 2022: Documents required

Candidates are requested to upload below mentioned documents for the registration.

– A scanned copy of your recent photograph

– A scanned copy of your signature

– Photo ID pdf (Aadhar Card, Passport, PAN Card, Driving License)

Those belonging to reserved categories don’t need to upload their caste or category certificate during the application process.

In the NDA 2022 application process, candidates will have to provide details mentioned in any one government-issued photo ID. The same photo ID will have to be uploaded while filling the application form. Any discrepancy in regards to the application process may lead to the disqualification of candidates. So, it is important for each individual to read through the notification carefully. The admit card for the NDA exam will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examination.