UPSC NDA I 2022: Admit card for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination released, check details here

UPSC NDA 2022: Admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 has been released. The admit card was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card through the official UPSC website-upsconline.nic.in.

The NDA candidates can download the UPSC admit card till April 10, 2022, 4 pm. The objective type questions will have negative marking for wrong answers this year and any answers that are marked by the black ball pen, will not be evaluated.

Steps on how to download UPSC NDA exam 2022 admit card:

Open the official website of upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the admit card link, on the homepage.

Once a new window opens, click on the E-Admit card link for various examinations of UPSC.

Click on the ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022’ download link.

Log in using your UPSC roll number or registration ID and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Take a printout and download the admit card on your desktop.

Candidates with unclear photo on the UPSC e-admit card will be required to bring a photo ID proof that includes a driving licence, adhar card, passport, voter ID, etc, along with three passport size photos, one for each session to appear in the exam with an undertaking.

UPSC aspirants should note that they shouldn’t be carrying any mobile phone, electric equipment, pen drives, paper, smartwatches, etc.